Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.
View Our Latest Stock Report on WIZZ
Wizz Air Trading Down 1.9%
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wizz Air
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.