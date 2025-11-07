Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

WIZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.

Wizz Air Trading Down 1.9%

About Wizz Air

Shares of LON WIZZ traded down GBX 18.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 980. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,571. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,181.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,288.29. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 968.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,818.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

