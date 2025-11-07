Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

WIZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,134.

Shares of WIZZ traded down GBX 18.50 on Friday, hitting GBX 980. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,571. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 968.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,818. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,181.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,288.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

