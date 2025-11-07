UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,150 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.

WIZZ stock traded down GBX 18.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 980. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,571. The stock has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,174.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,284.96. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of GBX 968.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,818.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

