UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,400 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,100 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,220 to GBX 770 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,250 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,134.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Stock Down 1.9%

About Wizz Air

WIZZ traded down GBX 18.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 980. 1,239,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,571. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,174.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,284.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 968.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,818.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.