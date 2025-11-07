Ashtead Group’s (AHT) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 4,600 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

AHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 5,900 to GBX 5,700 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,920.

Shares of LON AHT traded down GBX 104 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,686. 162,732,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,730. The company has a market cap of £19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,477 and a 1 year high of GBX 6,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,221.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,828.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

