Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 975. Shore Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,001 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 975 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 997.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group Stock Down 0.6%
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,030 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 857 per share, with a total value of £25,967.10. Also, insider Richard Woodman bought 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 857 per share, for a total transaction of £16,402.98. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Banking Group
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.