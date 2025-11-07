Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Upgraded to Buy at Shore Capital

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,000 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 975. Shore Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,001 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 930 to GBX 1,015 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 975 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 997.75.

PAG traded down GBX 4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 795.50. 887,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,504. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 854.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 886.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 650.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 981.

In other news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,030 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 857 per share, with a total value of £25,967.10. Also, insider Richard Woodman bought 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 857 per share, for a total transaction of £16,402.98. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

