Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Price Target to GBX 525

Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 575 to GBX 525 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 410 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 486.25.

Get Breedon Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Breedon Group

Breedon Group Trading Down 2.4%

Insider Buying and Selling at Breedon Group

Shares of LON BREE traded down GBX 8 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 324.80. 826,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 321.80 and a 1 year high of GBX 501. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 351.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 389.07.

In other news, insider Amit Bhatia acquired 150,000 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 393 per share, with a total value of £589,500. Also, insider Clive Watson bought 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 371 per share, for a total transaction of £4,537.33. Insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Breedon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breedon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.