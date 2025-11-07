Diageo (LON:DGE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 2,300 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.22% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,372 target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,276.88.

LON:DGE traded up GBX 46.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,726.50. 5,494,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,833.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,941.96. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 1,664 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,619.50.

In related news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,833 per share, with a total value of £6,562.14. Insiders bought 1,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company.

