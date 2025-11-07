Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,400 to GBX 1,700 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,100 to GBX 1,300 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,487.60.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 151.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,242. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,368.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,218.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.22. The stock has a market cap of £13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.62.

In related news, insider David King bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,631 per share, with a total value of £101,668. Also, insider Jo Hallas bought 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,384 per share, for a total transaction of £5,383.76. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,811 shares of company stock worth $12,947,701. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

