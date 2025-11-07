Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Given New GBX 2,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 to GBX 2,400 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 51.71% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HIK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,360 price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 to GBX 2,510 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,100 to GBX 2,850 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,416.
In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laura Balan Balan purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,821 per share, for a total transaction of £63,735. Also, insider Mazen Darwazah acquired 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,601 per share, for a total transaction of £5,043,150. Insiders have bought a total of 332,500 shares of company stock worth $533,130,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.77% of the company’s stock.
At Hikma we help put better health within reach, every day. By creating high-quality medicines and making them accessible to the people who need them, we help to shape a healthier world that enriches all our communities. We help deliver this by living our culture, delivering our strategy, and acting responsibly.
