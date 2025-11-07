WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.30), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $172.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.38 million. WW International updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

WW International Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ WW traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 390,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,140. The stock has a market cap of $324.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.30. WW International has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Get WW International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WW International to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on WW International in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.