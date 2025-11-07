Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Exicure Stock Performance

XCUR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.96. 28,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,493. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exicure has an average rating of “Sell”.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology.

