Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 771,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 388,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$2.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01.
About Falcon Gold
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon Gold
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- CrowdStrike Partners With CoreWeave But Investors Sell the News
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Amprius Technologies Signals Electrifying Growth in 2026
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Dave Stock: 180% Gain + Q3 Beat = Breakout Setup?
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.