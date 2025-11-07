iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 453,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 696% from the previous session’s volume of 57,027 shares.The stock last traded at $54.4770 and had previously closed at $54.06.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.14 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.93.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.