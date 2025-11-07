Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $52.0510, with a volume of 14635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cfra Research upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank AG will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

