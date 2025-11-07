Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Trading Down 8% – Here’s What Happened

Evotec AG (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.0450. 82,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 84,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVO. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evotec in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evotec from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Evotec Stock Down 6.9%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Evotec by 48.3% in the second quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,114,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 362,914 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,239,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evotec by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 132,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the second quarter worth $385,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women’s health.

