Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.01 and last traded at C$7.00, with a volume of 272986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.35.

Imperial Metals Stock Up 9.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.92.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.