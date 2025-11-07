Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Obayashi Corporation (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $18.75. Obayashi shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

Obayashi Stock Down 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Obayashi alerts:

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Obayashi had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.