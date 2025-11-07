StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 95,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 90,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

StrikePoint Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

