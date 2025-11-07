JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts (LON:JEMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported GBX 5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts had a net margin of 72.95% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Stock Performance

Shares of LON:JEMI traded down GBX 1 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,899. The company has a market capitalization of £436.43 million and a PE ratio of 8.07. JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.30 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 171.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.23.

Get JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts alerts:

About JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Investment Trust plc provides a diversified income-oriented way to tap into the growth potential of global emerging markets.

Key points:

Expertise – Extensive network of country and sector specialists from one of the longest established emerging market teams in the industry.

Portfolio – Focused on finding sustainable businesses that have good dividend growth prospects.

Results – Provides a lower risk way to access emerging markets, by investing in stable companies with regular income and good governance structures.

Why invest in this trust

The trust primarily seeks a dividend yield which is higher than the average emerging market company but also growth companies in this exciting equity sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Global Emerg Mkts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.