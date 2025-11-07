Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.470 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.4 billion-$22.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.9 billion.

Fujifilm Price Performance

FUJIY stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 95,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,816. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Fujifilm has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Fujifilm (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.58. Fujifilm had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fujifilm will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

