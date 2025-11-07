Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.740-5.780 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.6 billion-$10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.5 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.53.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,601,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,820. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 1.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 888.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,364.08. This represents a 7.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

