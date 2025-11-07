Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 42.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Applied Optoelectronics updated its Q4 2025 guidance to -0.130–0.040 EPS.

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. 10,088,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,761. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Northland Securities set a $30.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin acquired 3,250 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $73,612.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,655,415 shares in the company, valued at $37,495,149.75. This trade represents a 0.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hung-Lun (Fred) Chang sold 15,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $358,296.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 256,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,600.20. The trade was a 5.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 44,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 244.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Further Reading

