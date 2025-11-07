Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 3.2%

NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,065. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.62. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ACHV. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at Achieve Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Mark K. Oki sold 50,060 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $146,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,584.80. The trade was a 28.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Cindy Jacobs sold 27,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $76,532.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 115,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,170.45. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 381,972 shares of company stock worth $1,084,997 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 9,617 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

