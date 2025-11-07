WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$299.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$297.00 to C$299.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s previous close.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$328.00 to C$330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WSP Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$318.42.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded up C$3.39 on Friday, reaching C$257.83. 462,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,851. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$277.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$275.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$217.42 and a 1-year high of C$291.46. The company has a market cap of C$33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Alain Michaud sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total transaction of C$1,701,649.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,820,831.99. This represents a 48.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 40,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.54, for a total value of C$11,421,625.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,606,936.86. This represents a 51.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $22,092,534. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

