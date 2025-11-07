Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Stock Price

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TFPM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research raised Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

TFPM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -0.18. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $93.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFPM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

