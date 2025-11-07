JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s current price.

FROG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG traded up $12.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,679,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.82. JFrog has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $60.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 1.02.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $1,642,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,084,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,663,648.76. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $656,747.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 658,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,113,398.92. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,492 shares of company stock valued at $20,979,800. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JFrog by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JFrog by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,086.8% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

