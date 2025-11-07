Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HST. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,670,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,477,599. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.05. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 250,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

