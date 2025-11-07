Canaccord Genuity Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Stock

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Stock Performance

MNMD traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,194. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.57. Mind Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $75,268.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 430,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,206.25. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,278 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $110,186.06. Following the transaction, the insider owned 293,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,934.04. The trade was a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $437,491 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 10.5% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,450,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 31.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,421,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after acquiring an additional 828,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,732,000 after acquiring an additional 198,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,215,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Featured Articles

