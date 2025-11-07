Labcorp (NYSE:LH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $291.00 to $317.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $320.00 target price on Labcorp in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Labcorp from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.07.

LH stock traded up $5.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.63. 1,189,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,914. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Labcorp has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.21%.The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Labcorp will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Labcorp news, Director Richelle P. Parham sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.28, for a total transaction of $1,782,248.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,817.32. This trade represents a 73.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 16,555 shares of company stock worth $4,347,040 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Labcorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Labcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

