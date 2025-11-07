Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 177.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DAWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,792,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,686. The firm has a market cap of $999.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -1.25. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 113.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $25,495.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,872.87. The trade was a 8.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 16,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $108,712.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,441.05. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,295 shares of company stock worth $191,557 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,043,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,688 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

