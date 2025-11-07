TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Upgraded by CIBC to Outperform Rating

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$77.00. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a C$75.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$81.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.58.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE:TRP traded up C$1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$73.26. 4,727,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The stock has a market cap of C$76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.50. TC Energy has a one year low of C$62.17 and a one year high of C$77.26.

In other news, Director Siim A. Vanaselja sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$2,802,640.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$840,792. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier sold 53,946 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total value of C$3,802,669.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 113,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,004,173.57. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.