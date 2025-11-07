QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29, Zacks reports. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.The firm had revenue of $699.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. QuidelOrtho updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.000-2.150 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of QDEL stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,299,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,476. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. QuidelOrtho has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $38.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 23.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,700,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after purchasing an additional 510,291 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 746,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,508,000 after purchasing an additional 276,790 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 21,968 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $5,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Further Reading

