Royal Bank Of Canada Cuts Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $96.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $127.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $124.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE FOUR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,846. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $88.35.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, Chairman Jared Isaacman acquired 104,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,754,385.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 939,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,569,571.15. This trade represents a 12.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $71,372.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 56,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,964.36. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $726,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bosman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.