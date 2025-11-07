IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Up 2.9% After Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $70.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IonQ traded as high as $59.30 and last traded at $59.0740. Approximately 32,401,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 24,573,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IONQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IonQ from $32.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on IonQ from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

In related news, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $715,728.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,444,658.40. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $886,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 532,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,648,150.40. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 113,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,896 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in IonQ by 112.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.59.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 188.98%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

