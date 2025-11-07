MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 12.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.8% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $59.82 and last traded at $58.5870. 23,197,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 10,860,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.95.

The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 41.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa America raised MP Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of MP Materials to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $10,803,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1,284,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,503,136.18. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MP Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 4,600.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 500.0% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Trading Up 12.8%

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 2.26.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.