Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $430.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.96 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Black Hills updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.000-4.20 EPS.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.44. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Black Hills

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 42,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Black Hills by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 5.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 134,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.