NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.84 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.06) by $0.84, Zacks reports.

NextCure Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of NXTC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.96. 21,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,233. NextCure has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.48.

Get NextCure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXTC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler set a $15.00 price objective on NextCure and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NextCure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextCure in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextCure

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextCure stock. Cable Car Capital LP raised its position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,040 shares during the quarter. Cable Car Capital LP owned approximately 28.29% of NextCure worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

(Get Free Report)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.