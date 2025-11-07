Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.80 EPS

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($2.80), Zacks reports. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 32.03% and a negative return on equity of 282.53%.

Flora Growth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGC traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.01. 14,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.46. Flora Growth has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Flora Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Flora Growth to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flora Growth stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 29.16% of Flora Growth worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

