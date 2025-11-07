Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.400-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.0 million-$508.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $501.6 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.620-1.640 EPS.

DT stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,414,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,406. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.85. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.78.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DT. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

In related news, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. This represents a 8.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The trade was a 84.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Dynatrace by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,417,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

