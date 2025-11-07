JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of TXG stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.25. 7,822,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,872. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 2.13.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 13.13%.The firm had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam Taich sold 22,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $307,723.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,874.67. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 9,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $128,908.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 945,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,043,850.68. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,149 shares of company stock worth $539,865. 9.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 235.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371,327 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,372 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,233,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 3,619.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,166,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

