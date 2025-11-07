Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Given New $530.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s current price.

CMI has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cummins from $387.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.93.

Get Cummins alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $11.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $474.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,048. Cummins has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $482.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $419.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert Enright sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.26, for a total value of $748,203.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,158.30. This represents a 66.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.10, for a total transaction of $89,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,183,476.20. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,674,705 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.