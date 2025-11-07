JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

MCW has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho set a $8.00 price target on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mister Car Wash from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler cut Mister Car Wash from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

MCW stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 1,119,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,861. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.47 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Mister Car Wash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mister Car Wash has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mister Car Wash will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 87.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

