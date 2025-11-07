JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Stock Price

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PTGX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

PTGX traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 881,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,678. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.63 and a beta of 2.22. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $93.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,710.60. This represents a 70.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,473,440. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

