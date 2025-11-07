Scotiabank Has Lowered Expectations for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Stock Price

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AvePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVPT

AvePoint Stock Performance

Shares of AVPT stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,237,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,721. AvePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -241.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.86.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.72 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. AvePoint has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 1,848 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $27,775.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 631,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,351.79. This trade represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $252,829.80. Following the sale, the chairman owned 15,040,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,561,218.40. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 5,755,780 shares of company stock worth $87,487,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in AvePoint by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 177,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 101,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AvePoint by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,209,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,309,000 after acquiring an additional 704,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 166.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 867,998 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 1.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 518,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the third quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.