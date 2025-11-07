JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research cut Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $41.52. 23,552,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,618,413. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.26. Celsius has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 112.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $725.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 99,227 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,755. The trade was a 4.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $456,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 37,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,921.50. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,581,975. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Celsius by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,662,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,773,000 after acquiring an additional 617,743 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,587,000 after purchasing an additional 426,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,394,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,303,000 after purchasing an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,108,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,707 shares during the period. Finally, MIG Capital LLC grew its position in Celsius by 42.7% during the first quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,575,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,135,000 after buying an additional 471,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

