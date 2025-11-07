Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given New $46.80 Price Target at Scotiabank

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $46.10 to $46.80 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TIGO. UBS Group lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

TIGO traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. 581,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,920. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.97%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth about $263,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,033.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,578,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,874,000 after buying an additional 5,470,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 348.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,459,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,555,000 after buying an additional 5,020,602 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,909,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5,283.2% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,731,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,610,000 after buying an additional 2,681,221 shares during the period.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

