TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Issues Earnings Results

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.40. 1,930,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $16.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TripAdvisor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 204.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,750 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 29.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,998 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 143.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,140 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its position in TripAdvisor by 204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 60,519 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,635 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.