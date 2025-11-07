Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 5.72%.The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.28 million. Montauk Renewables updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Montauk Renewables stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,721. Montauk Renewables has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $253.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNTK shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Montauk Renewables has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

