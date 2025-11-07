StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $282.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. StepStone Group had a positive return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.40. StepStone Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.07 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38.

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.36%.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $614,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Y. Park sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $63,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,985.20. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,060 over the last ninety days. 16.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 63,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

